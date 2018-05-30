Lottery says no prize for 71,000 'winning' tickets

(WBTW) — COLUMBIA, SC — The South Carolina Education Lottery says players who thought they won $500 from a December 2017 game, will not receive their winnings.

Lottery officials announced in a press release Wednesday that anyone who purchased a Holiday Cash Add A Play ticket on December 25, 2017 between 5:51 p.m. until the close of the game at 7:53 p.m. that depicted nine tree symbols will receive a refund for the ticket. Those ticket holders will not receive the winnings because officials say the tickets were “erroneously produced.”

“This decision is required by South Carolina Code Section 59-150-230(C)(3)(a) which provides that prizes arising from a ticket produced or issued in error must not be paid,” the release states.