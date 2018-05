(TIMES OF ISRAEL) — Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was taken to a Ramallah hospital Sunday for the third time in a week. A Palestinian official told the Associated Press Abbas had a fever.

His office said Abbas was undergoing a followup examination after having surgery in his ear Tuesday, and that doctors said he was in “satisfactory” condition.

A PA source earlier told the Ynet news website the Palestinian leader had been suffering from chest pains. “It might be pneumonia,” the source said. “He’s being examined at the hospital.”