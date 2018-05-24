Man accused of telling children where babies come from

(WBAL) Clearwater Beach Police say a Florida man climbed on top of playground equipment and yelled a vulgar explanation of where babies come from as children played.

An officer said he watched 30-year-old Otis Dawayne Ryan climb on top of a piece of equipment where children were playing Sunday and start shouting that babies come out of women. The officer said Ryan used inappropriate language. Parents rushed to remove their children from the busy playground.

Earlier in the day, Ryan approached tourists and made inappropriate comments to women in an effort to get their male partners to confront him, according to police. An officer was watching him at the time.