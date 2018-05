(KABC News) A man who was convicted of stalking Sandra Bullock in 2014 died of a self-inflicted wound after barricading himself in his La Crescenta home Wednesday, officials said.

Joshua Corbett, 42, was found dead inside his home after a barricade standoff with SWAT officers who were serving a warrant.

Corbett had been convicted and sentenced of stalking Bullock after breaking into her West Los Angeles home in 2014. Officials at the time alleged he intended to sexually assault her, and they said they found two dozen illegal firearms and ammunition in his home.