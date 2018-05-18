Man fires shots inside Trump National Doral

(Sun-Sentinel) A man who was firing shots, waving an American flag and “yelling and spewing some information about President Trump” was shot and wounded by police early Friday at Trump National Doral, the golf and spa resort owned by President Donald Trump in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting at the resort — located off the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue — happened about 1:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said during a pre-dawn news conference outside the resort that was carried live by local television stations.

“These officers did not hesitate for one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel,” Perez said.

The man who was shot was seen sitting up on a gurney as rescue workers took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center.