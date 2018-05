(KANSAS CITY STAR) — Three days before 10 people died in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. a small group of students at Bowie High School in Maryland pulled a senior prank that the local police chief called “reckless.”

They wore black masks covering their faces. Some wore dark clothing.

School was already in session when the band of students rushed into Bowie High School in Maryland armed with water guns and fireworks in a stunt that simulated a school shooting.