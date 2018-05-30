Max pressure on Turkey needed now to free American Christian

A team of legal experts who advocate for Christians around the world – and have been working on behalf of American Christian Pastor Andrew Brunson in his fight with Turkish authorities – say they need maximum pressure on the Islamic nation right now.

“We need maximum pressure on Turkey, worldwide. We already told you how 66 U.S. senators and 50 members of the European Parliament sent letters to Turkey’s president demanding Pastor Andrew’s freedom,” said a statement Tuesday from the American Center for Law and Justice.

The statement cited President Trump’s comments over the weekend about the Brunson case.

“We have Pastor [Andrew] Brunson, a wonderful Christian pastor, and he’s right now in Turkey. He’s been there a long time. And they say he’s a spy, but he’s not a spy,” the president said.

“We’re going to all work, and we’ve been working for his release. He’s having a hard time. There’s a trial going on, but the trial is not so much of a trial. And we’re talking to the folks in Turkey about doing something about it,” Trump said.

“Pastor Brunson, I hope you can hear us – we’ll be helping you at some point. We’ve been working on it for a while. He’s been there a long time, and he’s a totally innocent man.”

The president previously had called for Brunson’s release, several times, even saying on social media he should “be allowed to come home to his beautiful family where he belongs.”

“It is time for this façade of justice to come to an end and for Pastor Andrew to come home,” the ACLJ said. “It’s time for the leaders of the world to stand with the United States and demand Turkey stop the political gameplay and release imprisoned American Pastor Andrew Brunson.”

WND reported days earlier when the ACLJ warned the United Nations of Turkey’s flouting of international law in the case.

Charges against Brunson are “utter sham” charges, according to the American Center for Law and Justice.

It recently delivered to the United Nations Human Rights Council a legal submission that points out Turkey’s offenses.

The nation, under the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has made no secret of his hopes for a Muslim caliphate with Turkey at its center, arrested Brunson more than a year ago and held him for months without any charges.

Finally, when a court hearing was held, he was accused of working with Erdogan’s political opponents, and the judges “basically barred any witnesses for Pastor Andrew’s defense.”

“These actions violate Articles 9 (right to liberty and security of person), 14 (equality before the courts and tribunals), and 18 (right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion), of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) to which Turkey is a signatory, as well as Articles 7 (equality before the law and equal protection of the law), 9 (no arbitrary arrest or detention), 10 (fair and public hearing), and 11 (presumed innocent until proved guilty) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and Article 5 (right to liberty and security of person & lawfulness of detention), and 6 (adequate time and facilities for the preparation of his defence) of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (ECHR),” the ACLJ told the U.N.

“Additionally, Articles 10 and 24 of the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey protect the rights of everyone to equality before the law ‘without distinction as to . . . political opinion, philosophical belief, religion and sect,’ as do Articles 2 and 7 of the UDHR and Article 18 of the ICCPR. These rights include the freedom, ‘either individually or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching’. Article 5 of the ECHR guarantees that no one shall be arbitrarily ‘deprived of his liberty.’ Article 36 of Turkey’s Constitution also protects the right to litigation ‘before the courts through lawful means and procedure.’

“Turkey has violated all of these protections by arresting and detaining an innocent pastor in prison for over a year and a half based on the hearsay testimony of secret witnesses. Moreover, Turkey has denied Pastor Brunson the opportunity to mount an adequate defense by flippantly dismissing all defense witness testimony,” the ACLJ told the U.N.

“Pastor Andrew is innocent. He has cooperated with authorities over the past 19 months despite the ongoing violations of his human rights. No real evidence has been presented against him. Turkey is holding him as a political pawn. Their game must end NOW,” the group said.

The group summarized the history of the case: “For 23 years, Pastor Brunson worked openly in Izmir, Turkey, serving as the pastor of the Izmir Resurrection Church, within a small Protestant Christian community. On 7 October 2016, Pastor Brunson received a written summons to report with his passport to a local police station. Believing the summons was related to his routine renewal of his residence visa, Pastor Brunson promptly reported to the Izmir police only to be arrested, and later told that he was to be deported as a ‘national security risk.’ However, Pastor Brunson was never deported, he was instead transferred to the Harmandali Detention Centre and held for 63 days. During this time, he was denied access to an attorney and repeated requests by U.S. officials to visit Pastor Brunson were ignored, raising serious concerns.”

Later he was moved to a prison allegedly suspected of “membership in an armed terrorist organization,” even though there was no evidence.

No indictment came until March 2018, and its 62 pages were “wholly lacking in merit” and provided “no evidence.”

At a “trial” in April, prosecution witnesses were secret, with appearances and voices disguised.

WND reported earlier in Brunson’s case that the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom blasted Turkey’s handling of the case.

“The judge’s decision at the conclusion of today’s hearing to dismiss all of the witnesses called by Pastor Brunson’s defense without listening to a single minute of their testimony is simply unconscionable,” said Sandra Jolly, the vice chair of the USCRIF, at the time of the hearing.