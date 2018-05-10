McCain: Obama thanked me for my vote to save Obamacare

(Daily Beast) Before he cast his dramatic vote in the wee hours of the morning to kill his party’s best Obamacare repeal effort, Sen. John McCain took a call from Donald Trump urging him to reconsider. By that point, the Arizona Republican had already made up his mind, and would, as he put it, politely rebuff the president. Moments later, McCain wandered on to the floor and dramatically thrust his thumb down, signaling his no vote.

The moment earned McCain plaudits from Democrats along with the ire of Trump.

It also got him another phone call.

“Among the people who called to thank me was President Obama,” McCain writes in his upcoming book The Restless Wave. The book is due out on May 22, but The Daily Beast obtained an early copy.