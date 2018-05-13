McCain won't be buried with his father, grandfather at Arlington

(USA Today) As he continues to battle a deadly form of brain cancer, Sen. John McCain also is pondering his final resting place, where family, friends and strangers will one day pay their respects to the six-term senator from Arizona and 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

A prisoner-of-war and the grandson and son of four-star admirals in the U.S. Navy, McCain will not be buried in the land of his forefathers. They are laid to rest at ?Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Instead, he will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Maryland, near his old Navy pal, Charles “Chuck” Larson, McCain writes in his new memoir, The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations.