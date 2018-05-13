Meet face of Democratic Party's queen of performance art

Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn and caldron bubble.

Fillet of a fenny snake,

In the caldron boil and bake;

Eye of newt and toe of frog,

Wool of bat and tongue of dog,

Adder’s fork and blind-worm’s sting,

Lizard’s leg and howlet’s wing,

For a charm of powerful trouble,

Like a hell-broth boil and bubble.

Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn and caldron bubble.

Cool it with a baboon’s blood,

Then the charm is firm and good

— William Shakespeare, from “Macbeth”

Remember Marina Abramović, good friend of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta?

She’s a well-preserved 71-year-old Serbian avant-garde performance artist who dabbles in witchcraft, spirit cooking, progressive agitprop, virtual reality shows and has added “climate change” to her repertoire.

If she could get her hands on eye of Newt, you can bet that would be in the hell-broth brew, too.

Abramović presented her virtual reality film called Rising at London’s Royal Academy of Art saying that it is about raising consciousness.

With a hypnotic chant, she explained: “This video game will present the players with opportunities to save lives in urban landscapes radically altered by catastrophic flooding. Some predictions say that in 100 years the human race won’t exist on this planet, we want to address these issues.”

“You’re saving the human being, and you’re saving the planet, or you’re not saving the planet, and you make human beings die. And the choice is only yours,” she explained.

She nearly admits the scam, saying the human brain has trouble distinguishing what is and isn’t real and thus is tricked into feeling all the normal sensations as if they were actually there.

In her new film, “Rising,” she says, “I hope to explore the questions if immersive play will increase empathy with the present and the future victims of climate change and how this experience will affect players consciousness and energy.”

Known for ritualistic witchcraft-themed exhibits, the most infamous being the Podesta emails were released on WikiLeaks. He was the chairman of the Hillary Clinton for President Campaign and his emails mentioned a “spirit cooking” dinner that members of the Clinton campaign apparently participated in. The original “spirit cooking” exhibit took place in Rome and featured a menu written in pigs blood with items such as “mix fresh breast milk with fresh sperm milk.” According to Abramović, the work was inspired by the widespread belief that ghosts feed off intangible things like light, sound and emotions.

Abramović says her video game is about raising consciousness and she compares that with the rising waters and melting ice at the north and south poles – of course that’s only in the world of virtual reality.

Tonight the New York Times is hosting its next Times Talks segment with Abramović and Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova. The event will offer a most interesting dialogue between the cohorts, divulging personal insights on Abramovic’s tantalizing works of performance art alongside the Russian punk activist’s politically charged pieces that touch upon “resisting censorship, mass surveillance and torture in prisons and police departments,” said the Times.

The lively discussion is promised at the Florence Gould Hall in New York City 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $40.