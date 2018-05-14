Melania Trump undergoes emergency kidney surgery

First lady Melania Trump underwent emergency kidney surgery Monday and is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, D.C., for the rest of the week.

Mrs. Trump’s kidney issues were described as benign by her office. The surgery was described as a success.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition,” the first lady’s communication director, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN. “The procedure was successful, and there were no complications.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” Grisham said.

President Trump was at the White House during Melania’s surgery, and he is scheduled to visit the first lady soon.

Melania Trump, who turned 48 in April, is reportedly the first U.S. first lady since Nancy Reagan to undergo a serious medical procedure while in the White House. In 1987, Mrs. Reagan underwent a mastectomy. And in 1977, Rosalynn Carter, first lady and wife of President Jimmy Carter, had a benign lump surgically removed from her breast. In 1974, first lady Betty Ford was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastecotomy.

Just weeks ago, on April 24, Mrs. Trump made headlines when she hosted the Trump administration’s first official state dinner. The guests of honor were French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. Mrs. Trump reportedly went to great effort to host the lavish dinner, which featured American cuisine with a French flair.

Before the formal dinner, Mrs. Trump caught the nation’s attention when she wore a statement-making white Michael Kors suit with elegant spike heels and a white, wide-brimmed sun hat.

Just last week, Mrs. Trump, who has limited her appearances in the public spotlight, unveiled her children- and family-focused initiative known as Be Best. She launched the program with an 11-minute speech in the Rose Garden.

A CNN poll released on May 7 showed Mrs. Trump’s favorability ratings have soared to 57 percent, increasing by 10 points in four months.