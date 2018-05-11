Meltdown: Watch Maxine Waters explode over Trump slogan

She did it again. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., still unable to accept Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, has exploded in another angry, epic tirade against the 45th president.

“I resent the remark about making American great again,” she shouted on the floor of the U.S. House.

Her rant erupted as the House reviewed a proposal addressing requirements for automobile dealers, after Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly suggested the country needed to shift focus away from what divides Americans to what unites them.

As the American Mirror reported, the confrontation was sparked by the House’s reversal of controversial anti-discrimination rules imposed during the Obama administration.

Watch Waters’ explosion on the House floor:

Yesterday, on the House floor, RM @RepMaxineWaters had #notonesecond for Republican efforts to undermine anti-discrimination policies. Watch ⬇ pic.twitter.com/n36Gh2Msbg — Financial Svcs Dems (@FSCDems) May 9, 2018

Kelly actually had directed comments to Waters, which he wasn’t supposed to do.

“We are trying to make sure we are making America great every day in every way and the best way to do that is to stop talking about discrimination and start talking about the nation. We’re coming together as a people, in spite of what you say,” he said.

Committee chairman Tom McClintock issued a warning about directing comments to the chair, not each other.

Then Waters got up and attacked.

“Mr. Kelly, please do not leave. Because I want you to know that I am more offended as an African American woman than you will ever be. And this business about making America great again, it is your president that’s dividing this country,” she said.

Twice McClintock tried to get her to follow the rules, but she refused.

“I respect the chair, but don’t stop me in the middle when you didn’t stop him in the middle, and so I shall continue,” she told him. Then she turned to Kelly again, “Don’t you dare talk to me like that and think that somehow women don’t understand what goes on on the floor of automobile dealers.”

“I don’t appreciate that you did not interrupt him when he was making those outrageous remarks about him knowing more about discrimination than I know about discrimination,” Waters shouted. “I resent that and I resent the remark about making America great again.

“He’s down here making a speech for this dishonorable president of the United States of America. Having said that, I reserve the balance of my time. And no, I do not yield, not one second to you,” she shouted.

She had melted down only days earlier, saying, “We’re at a constitutional crisis because we’ve got a president, the likes of which we’ve never seen before.”

Late last year, during a House hearing, in was the same tune, different verse, when she bullied a witness.

“Reclaiming my time! Reclaiming my time!” she repeatedly chanted, drowning out Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin when he was trying to answer her questions during a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

She questioned him about why she hadn’t gotten a reply to her letter some months ago about President Trump’s finances.

He started to answer, was interrupted and started to answer again. And again. And again.

Waters harassed Mnuchin more than a dozen times in two minutes, preventing him from completing his answer – while complaining she was losing her speaking time.

See the stunning exchange:

Earlier last year, she turned on a constituent, stating that members of Congress couldn’t be impeached.

She’s also promised that she “will ‘take out’ the president.”