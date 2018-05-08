Met Gala fundraiser slammed for mocking Christians

Tommy Hilfiger proclaimed that his inspiration for the Met Gala Monday was “In the name of the father, the son and Holy Spirit,” USA Today reported.

And Madonna proclaimed, “God is love” at the event.

A new reverence for faith among A-listers, celebrities and other people who believe they’re important at the annual event, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume institute in New York?

No.

Just plain mockery of faith, according to a harsh critique from Daily Mail columnist Piers Morgan.

“Next year’s Met Gala is going to have an ‘Islam’ theme. Yes, guests in 2019 will be encouraged to wear skimpy, provocative dresses that ‘celebrate’ the Prophet Mohammad, Islamic clothing including hijabs and burqas, and the Quran,” he wrote. “I can also reveal that the 2020 Met Gala will have a ‘Jewish’ theme. Yes, a bunch of celebrities and models will be posing for the world’s paparazzi dressed in all manner of Jewish attire and regalia, including dressing up as Rabbis and wearing kippahs.

“Oh, wait. Neither of these things is actually going to happen. In fact, just by suggesting it, I’m sure I will be subjecting myself to immediate anger from many Muslims and Jews,” he wrote.

“The Met wouldn’t dream of having an Islam or Jewish themed, but Catholicism is apparently fine. Monday night was titled ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ and the stars and their designers threw themselves into the theme. Rihanna came as a silver pope. Yet apparently it’s absolutely fine to have a ‘Catholic’ theme, as we saw at last night’s Met Gala.

“Christianity, it would seem, is fair game for a mocking fashion parade,” he wrote.

ABC pointed out that one of the guests was Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, and called it “the most glittery and exclusive event on the New York social calendar.”

On display was a collection of artifacts from the Vatican.

The New York Post described the event as possibly the “most controversial” and pointed out, “In the early days, those who followed the teachings of Jesus, wore drab gray robes to align themselves with the poor.”

“Their clothing expressed their detachment from things of this world,” Kristi Upson-Saia, of Occidental College, said in the report.

Global News said the fashion statements veered “into dangerously sacrilegious territory.”

The Independent noted “many” online commentators objected, with one writing, “My religion is not your costume.”

“Heresy at its finest,” said another.

“Others suggested there would be a much bigger outcry if other religions had been chosen as the event’s de facto theme,” the report said.

“Surprised people aren’t calling out the #MetGala #MetHeavenlyBodies for being offensive to Catholics,” said one on Twitter. “But if it was another religion everyone would be up in arms.”

Morgan remained unsatisfied, “This particular subject is personal to me. I’m a Catholic. Not the most devout you’ll ever meet, I’ll admit. But I was brought up a Catholic – I even received not entirely successful spiritual guidance from nuns as a teenager! – and I still consider myself to be a Catholic.”

He said, “I know many people don’t believe in any God or religion, let alone Catholicism, and I respect that. All I ask in return is for my beliefs not to be rudely disrespected. Just as I always respect other religions even if I don’t believe in what they represent.

“To me, this year’s Met Gala crossed a line and was openly, brazenly disrespectful.”

He continued, “The worst offender was Sarah Jessica Parker who had an entire Nativity Play scene on her head. The bottom line is that the Met Gala would never even consider an Islamic or Jewish theme for its big night. The organizers know full well that if they did, they’d be closed down within hours of it finishing.

“They chose Catholicism, and Christianity, because they calculated that we wouldn’t mind as much. Well, I do mind.”

On social media comments pointed out the problem:

“The Met Gala is extremely offensive and has no shame for disrespecting our religion,” wrote mel.

“Guessing people wearing hijab & carcatures of Muslim clothing wouldn’t go over quite as well,” added Allie Beth Stuckey.

It was the Daily Mail that pointed out how the theme was “disrespectful.”

“David wrote: ‘I mean, there is a level of blasphemy about this. A devout Christian/Catholic might not want any part of this,'” the report said.

Nathalie Joy Ulep appeared to agree, tweeting: “Am I the only one who sees #MetGala 2018 as blasphemy to Christianity?”