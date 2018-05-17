Mexican citizen stole woman's identity to vote in Texas elections

(Dallas News) A Mexican citizen living in Houston stole another woman’s identity to vote illegally, the Texas attorney general’s office says.

Laura Janeth Garza, 38, was indicted last week on two counts of illegal voting. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that his office planned to prosecute the case.

Paxton’s office says Garza, who used the alias Angie Yadira Zamora, illegally registered to vote in Harris County after stealing a U.S. citizen’s identity. Authorities learned of the case when the victim applied for a passport and discover that one already had been issued in her name to someone else.