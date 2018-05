(NTKNETWORK) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama offered herself as America’s “forever First Lady,” at a college signing day event at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

“We have such high hopes for you. See, I am not one of those doubters. I know that you have everything it takes to succeed,” Obama said. “I know you are me, and if I can be standing here as your forever First Lady, then you can do anything you put your mind to.”

The crowd erupted into applause at this line.