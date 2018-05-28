Michelle Wolf mocks Sarah Huckabee Sanders

(THE HILL) — White House Correspondents’ Association dinner entertainer Michelle Wolf used her new Netflix show to joke about Sarah Huckabee Sanders after mocking the White House press secretary last month.

Wolf, in a segment about feminism on “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” brought up a tweet from “my best friend” that said Democrats who support women’s empowerment but didn’t back Gina Haspel for CIA director were hypocrites.

“Well if anyone’s an expert on hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Wolf joked. “And for the record, that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality.”