Military chaplain OK as Christian, not as Jew, says complaint

A military chaplain honored for his work while representing a Christian church group has been rejected following his transition to Judaism. This, according to a letter from the First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit legal organization, which asks the military to remedy the discrimination faced by Air Force Chaplain Jeff Montanari.

The letter was dispatched to Maj. Gen. Dondi Costin, chief of chaplains for the Air Force, Brig. Gen. Steven Chisolm of the Air National Guard, Col. Randy Marshall of the Air Force Reserve Command and Col. Charlie Sattgast of the Civil Air Patrol.

It charges that Montanari was a “decorated Air Force officer and chaplain” with multiple honors and commendations, but when he expressed his plan to convert to Orthodox Judaism “experienced multiple acts of unlawful discrimination.”

“Superiors demeaned his character, refused to grant him a religious accommodation, segregated him from the rest of the chaplain staff, and excluded him from chaplain meetings — effectively driving him out of his Air Force unit – because of his change in religious affiliation,” said the letter, which asked for a solution or warned legal action could result.

After Montanari’s conversion and endorsement by a Jewish group, rather than the previous Christian organization that had sponsored him, he was rejected outright, the letter explains.

“Although the only substantive change in his application was his ecclesiastical endorsement, the application was improperly denied without explanation,” the letter said. “Discriminating against an individual because of his religious affiliation violates DOD and Air Force policies, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.”

First Liberty said it sent the letter to Air Force officials to pursue Montanari’s reinstatement.

“At the heart of religious liberty is the right to follow the faith of one’s choice,” said Stephanie Taub, senior counsel at First Liberty. “These Air Force officials have no legitimate or lawful reason to prevent Chaplain Montanari from continuing to serve his country as a chaplain, as he did with distinction for several years.”

The legal team pointed out that Montanari, while serving as a Christian chaplain, had been nominated as Headquarters Airman of the year.

While he was pursuing his conversion, he had sought a non-chaplaincy position and been refused, the letter explains, even though he has distinguished himself by providing pastoral care when a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in San Diego County, when there was a suicide at Nellis Air Base and when a sudden death occurred at March Air Reserve Base.

Other honors include the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The letter alleges Montanari was ordered to perform chaplain duties under a Christian group’s endorsement while studying Judaism, and then was not told, as rules require, when that Christian group withdrew its endorsement.

The letter asks the military to accept Montanari’s endorsement as a Jewish chaplain, accept his ecclesiastical endorsement, admit it was a mistake not to notify him of the withdrawal of the Christian group’s endorsement, and assure that he will not be “subjected to discriminatory treatment based upon his religious conversion.”

The alternative, the legal team explained, is “necessary legal action.”