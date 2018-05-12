Ministry 'adopts' 'Old Testament Gospel' project

WASHINGTON – Gospel for All Nations, a ministry focused on bringing the “Good News” to the least reached peoples of the world, has “adopted” Joseph Farah’s upcoming book release, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament,” providing a non-profit, tax-exempt opportunity for churches, corporations, foundations and individuals to support what is being called a “breakthrough Bible book,” WND and WND Books have announced.

The ministry has extended this offer to donations online.

Farah says voluntary financial support is desperately needed to meet the overwhelming public demand for the book, which systematically finds the Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures.

Like dozens of other Christian leaders who have endorsed the book – including Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Ben Kinchlow, Ray Comfort, Jack Van Impe and Greg Laurie – Gospel for All Nations sees the book as a breakthrough because of its focus on a forgotten component Gospel which Jesus and His disciples emphasized.

“This project fits squarely within our own objectives as an organization: to disseminate the gospel message,” said Richmond Douglas, ministerial and worldwide missions director of Gospel for All Nations.

Farah urges those seeking a tax-exemption to send their contributions directly to Gospel for All Nations to help defray the costs of printing and promotion of “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament” for its September release.



““We literally need hundreds of thousands of dollars to get this book into churches for educational and evangelism purposes as well as to the retail stores across the country, which are expressing high demand for it and its focus on what Jesus called ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom,'” said Farah.

In Matthew 24: 14, Jesus said: “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.” It was the focus by Jesus and His disciples on this “Gospel of the Kingdom” that, Farah says, enabled him to connect the Gospel message to all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures.

Gospel for All Nations’ mission is inspired by the resurrected Jesus’ instructions to His disciples words in Matthew 28:19-20: “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”

Farah is directing all tax-deductible donations and grants to support his book to Gospel for All Nations, 580 E Street – PO Box 100, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100. For more information, Farah welcomes email contact at [email protected] or through Richmond Douglas at the Gospel for All Nations website.

“I believe this ministry is providing a great opportunity to take the Gospel to what Jesus called ‘the uttermost parts of the Earth,’ with the exciting rediscovery of His ‘Gospel of the Kingdom’ message,” said Farah. “I appreciate the way Gospel for All Nations has ‘adopted’ this message and this book.”

Those not seeking tax deductions for their contributions to the campaign are advised to make them online at BreakthroughBibleBook.com.Checks are also welcome at WND, 14501 George Carter Way, Suite 102, Chantilly, VA 20151.