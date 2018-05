(DAILY MAIL) — This is the moment a gunman’s attempted robbery on young children and families was foiled by a waiting mother – who turned out to be an off-duty armed policewoman.

Dramatic security footage shows a suspect named as Elivelton Neves Moreira, 21, approaching the crowd with a gun outside a private school in Sao Paulo.

But his attempted crime backfired when military police officer Katia da Silva Sastre, 42, pulled out her own weapon and unleashed three shots.