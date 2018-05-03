Mossad does it again! How Israel stole Iran's nuke archive

(Times of Israel) Spies from Israel’s Mossad agency discovered the top-secret location of a warehouse used to store Iran’s nuclear weapons files, broke into the building, took half a ton of documents and managed to smuggle them back to Israel that same night, The New York Times reported late Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed the daring operation as he displayed the trove of documents in a presentation aimed at proving that Iran has lied about its covert atomic weapons program.

However, he gave few details on how or when the agents managed what he called one of the “greatest achievements” of Israeli intelligence.