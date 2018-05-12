Most Americans stray from Constitution's original intent

Americans are straying from the original meanings in the Constitution, freedom of speech, religion, the separation of powers and like, according to a new poll.

Pew Research revealed Friday that a growing part of the American population says the U.S. Supreme Court should base its rulings on its understanding of what the Constitution means “in current times.”

Only 41 percent say “rulings should be based on what it meant as originally written.”

“This represents a shift in public opinion, which was divided on this question for more than a decade. When Pew Research Center last asked the question in October 2016, 46 percent said the high court should base its rulings on what the document means in current times, while an identical share (46 percent) said rulings should be based on what it meant when originally written,” the report said.

The polling company explain the divide between political parties is clear, with Democrats overwhelmingly choosing to advocate abandonment of original meanings.

“Nearly eight-in-ten Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (78 percent) now say rulings should be based on the Constitution’s meaning in current times, higher than at any previous point on record and up 9 percentage points from 2016 (69 percent). Just three-in-ten Republicans and Republican leaners now say the same, an 11-point increase from 2016 but little changed from GOP views in the years prior.

“About three-quarters of conservative Republicans (77 percent) continue to say the Supreme Court should base its rulings on the Constitution’s original meaning rather than its meaning in current times (21 percent),” the report said.

The reports said Americans 50 and older still are divided, with 47 percent picking the contemporary definitions, while 49 percent prefer original meanings.

“Among Americans younger than 50, 64 percent say the high court should base rulings on the Constitution’s current meaning, compared with 33 percent who say decisions should be based on the original meaning,” Pew reported.

While the younger members of both parties are more likely to approve of contemporary interpretations, in the Democrat Party the choice was overwhelming, with 86 percent Democrats ages 18-29 in that camp.