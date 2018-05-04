Mueller's crushers

There is no way Trump should even consider sitting down with Mueller’s team and answering his set of inane and hopelessly open-ended gotcha questions.

The founders never intended for a sitting president to be indicted, tried criminally, or jailed. If they had, they would have included it the Constitution, or at the very least, would have debated the idea during the Convention in 1787. It’s not that they simply forgot to add it.

Instead they established a simple means for removing the president through the impeachment (House of Representatives – Article I, Section 2, clause 5) and removal process (Senate – Article I, Section 3, clause 7). By simple, I mean that like most of the Constitution, it is easy to understand, not easy to execute.

So for the special national overseer of everything good and just, Robert Mueller, to think he can just demand things of President Trump, or any president, he is out of his mind. He cannot. And twice it was upheld by Justice Department legal counsel memoranda to that effect, once during the Nixon administration and one in the Clinton Justice Department, and explained in detail by Mark Levin.

Interestingly, back in July 2017, the New York Times thought it had uncovered a bombshell document from the Ken Starr investigation of Bill Clinton.

Starr wrote: “It is proper, constitutional, and legal for a federal grand jury to indict a sitting president for serious criminal acts that are not part of, and are contrary to, the president’s official duties,” the Starr office memo concludes. “In this country, no one, even President Clinton, is above the law.”

But as Levin explains, with the help of Andy McCarthy, these Justice memoranda, which have never been altered, withdrawn or challenged, state that a president can be criminally prosecuted only after he has been constitutionally impeached and removed from office. In other words, Starr was wrong in his assertion and he overstepped his authority, just as Mueller is overstepping.

And as Mueller is subordinate to the Justice Department that appointed him, until the prior legal counsel memoranda are refuted, he too is bound to them.

Trump says he is trying to protect the presidency, and he is 100 percent right. This is a precedent case, and a dangerous one at that. Mueller and his team of Red-legs (h/t: Outlaw Jose Wales) have already and will continue to run roughshod over as many Trump people as they see fit, ruining lives and fortunes in the process.

And for what?

Well, I’ll tell you for what. As a threat to those who are now in Trump’s inner circle or those who may even entertain the thought of joining in the future. If you get close to Trump, we can and may crush you. So think twice before signing on. It’s like the Alinsky tactic of separating and isolating your enemy, and Mueller’s enemy is Donald Trump.

He has been hired as a contract killer (figuratively), and the mob who hired him is the Swamp. I don’t mean we will eventually find a money trail leading back to Schumer and McConnell’s offices. I mean a figurative contract, to show any outsider, and those who side with him or her, that they will not be tolerated. The Swamp runs this town (D.C.), and although you may win a few battles, you will not win the war. And for those few battle victories, you and your troops will be beaten and bloodied and pay a heavy price. Heavy enough that anyone who follows will think twice before wading in and upsetting the status quo.

The bottom line is that we should genuinely fear the situation in which the president finds himself, as well as every subsequent president, the entire Executive branch and the separation of powers. Trump’s only crime is that he dared to win an election.