'Muslim Mafia' slammed for lying about suit against schools

Attorneys for parents suing San Diego public schools over an “anti-Islamophobia” initiative contend the district’s Muslim partner in the program is intentionally distorting the legal basis of the complaint.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which teamed with the San Diego Unified School District in the effort to combat “bullying,” filed a friend-of-the-court brief in which it claimed that the parents and two San Diego organizations in the lawsuit are charging that teaching about Islam amounts to radical indoctrination.

But the parents’ legal representative, the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, said Tuesday it filed a response contending CAIR is attempting to distract the court from the real issue of the case, which is whether or not the initiative is neutral toward religion.

Support WND’s legal fight to expose the Hamas front in the U.S., the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

FCDF insisted its argument is that the district is “collaborating with a sectarian organization on an initiative that discriminates in favor of one religion.”

The parents assert the initiative singles out Muslim students for exclusive accommodations and empowers CAIR to radically revise school curriculum to portray Islam more “favorably.”

The special protections, they insist, violate the Establishment Clause and creates a double standard, arguing the district would never adopt a program to stop bullying against Christians.

The FBI has provided an abundance of evidence that CAIR is a front for the Muslim Brotherhood and its Palestinian branch, Hamas. And even a Persian Gulf state, the United Arab Emirates, has designated the Washington, D.C.-based organization a terrorist group.

The school board said last July, amid the concerns of parents, that it canceled the initiative. But more than 2,000 pages of district emails disclosed during the litigation, FCDF said, show that officials are still working with CAIR under the guise of an “Intercultural Relations Community Council.”

FCDF responded by filing a motion in February to shut down the initiative.

CAIR contends that the initiative’s purpose is not to favor Muslim students or force students to convert to Islam but to “educate and promote diversity.”

However, FCDF said, CAIR “spends twenty-five pages mischaracterizing Plaintiffs’ claims, concocting new ones, and altogether spurning long-held Establishment Clause jurisprudence as interpreted by the Supreme Court, the Ninth Circuit, and about every other circuit.”

CAIR successfully lobbied the district’s superintendent and school board to adopt the program by providing surveys that it conducted showing a “plague of Muslim bullying” in San Diego schools.

However, the school district is mandated to report all incidents of bullying to California’s Department of Education, and it reported just two incidents of Muslim bullying in 2015 and 2016 out of 130,000 students. The district reported quadruple the number of anti-Semitic incidents.

The district paid thousands of dollars for CAIR’s recommended teaching materials, which were distributed to classrooms along with instructions for their use.

WND reported in March FCDF issued investigative subpoenas to CAIR after a federal judge decided school officials must reveal details of their work with the Islamic advocacy organization.

FCDF sought communications between CAIR agents and the school district “as well as documents tracing the Islamic organization’s strategic process for gaining inside access to impressionable schoolchildren.”

“CAIR’s national director testified that proselytizing to schoolchildren is a ‘religious obligation,’ and the purpose of CAIR’s educational outreach, which includes passing out religious propaganda to students during class, is to ‘create a religious educational environment,” the organization said.

‘The true faith, Islam’

The influence of Islam in public schools has become a nationwide issue.

In May 2017, in Groesbeck, Texas, a couple moved their sixth-grade daughter to a new school after they discovered her history homework assignment on Islam.

In late March 2017, as WND reported, a middle school in Chatham, New Jersey, was using a cartoon video to teach the Five Pillars of Islam to seventh-grade students, prompting two parents to obtain legal services to fight the school district, which has ignored their concerns.

Teaching the five pillars of Islam also created an uproar in Summerville, South Carolina, and in Loganville, Georgia, last year.

WND also reported in March 2017 a high school in Frisco, Texas, set up an Islamic prayer room specifically for Muslim students to pray on campus during school hours. The same type of prayer rooms have been set up in high schools in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and other school districts.

In 2015, parents in Tennessee asked the governor, legislature and state education department to investigate pro-Islam bias in textbooks and other materials.

WND reported in 2012 ACT for America conducted an analysis of 38 textbooks used in the sixth through 12th grades in public schools and found that since the 1990s, discussions of Islam are taking up more and more pages, while the space devoted to Judaism and Christianity has simultaneously decreased.

In 2009, Gilbert T. Sewall, director of the American Textbook Council, a group that reviews history books, told Fox News the texts were “whitewashing” Islamic extremism and key subjects such as jihad, Islamic law and the status of women.

Also in 2009, WND reported the middle school textbook “History Alive! The Medieval World and Beyond,” published by Teachers’ Curriculum Institute, said an Islamic “jihad” is an effort by Muslims to convince “others to take up worthy causes, such as funding medical research.”

In 2006, WND reported a school in Oregon taught Islam by having students study and learn Muslim prayers and dress as Muslims.

WND reported in 2003 a prominent Muslim leader who eventually was convicted on terror-related charges helped write the “Religious Expression in Public Schools” guidelines issued by President Bill Clinton.

In 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, seventh graders in Byron, California, were taught a three-week course on Islam that required them to learn 25 Islamic terms, 20 proverbs, Islam’s Five Pillars of Faith, 10 key Islamic prophets and disciples, recite from the Quran, wear a robe during class, adopt a Muslim name and stage their own “holy war” in a dice game.

Parents went to court to uphold their right to reject the class for their children, but a federal judge ruled against them, and in 2006, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider their appeal.