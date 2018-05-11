Muslim nations cheer U.S. decision on Iran

Iranian politicians burned U.S. flags and chanted “death to America” this week while Barack Obama and former members of his administration lashed out at President Trump when he announced his decision to drop the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka the Iran nuclear deal.

The decision means Iran now faces huge new sanctions on its economy and the Obama administration members are seeing one of their few significant contributions to history vaporize.

However, Trump is getting huge support from a coalition of Muslim nations.

That’s because the divide between the radical Muslim hierarchy in Iran and the West is not significantly larger than the divide between the radical Muslim hierarchy in Iran – and large parts of the rest of the Muslim world.

According to research from the Middle East Media Research Institute, the president’s announcement “won broad support from Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries. Saudi Arabia officially stated that it welcomed the announcement, calling it vital in light of the flaws inherent in the agreement and in light of Iran’s taking advantage of it to develop its ballistic missile program and to support terror organizations in the Middle East. The Saudi announcement also expressed hope that the international community would take a similar firm position vis-à-vis Iran.”

The report also noted that Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain likewise released similar announcements in support of President Trump.

It was the Saudi government daily Al-Riyadh’s May 9, 2018 editorial, titled “Washington Has Had Its Say,” that stated: “The announcement by the American president Donald Trump of his country’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal is an important historic event on the international level. Following this announcement, the agreement … became in effect a thing of the past, with the most important country’s and largest superpower’s withdrawal from it.”

Al-Riyadh explained, “Trump’s statements will go down in history. They have many assertive messages to Iran and its supporters, and even to the U.S.’s European allies, [clarifying that] the U.S. will in no way agree to ambiguous positions and will act forcefully to prevent the Iranian regime from taking advantage of this agreement in order to realize its dream of obtaining nuclear weapons that will threaten the region and the entire world …”

The commentary pointed out that the result is “the reinstatement of the sanctions connected to Iran’s nuclear program, that were lifted by the previous U.S. president, Barack Obama, following the international community’s catastrophic mistake of trusting the regime of the ayatollahs.”

Also from Saudi Arabia came an announcement that “Saudi Arabia supports and welcomes the steps announced by President Donald Trump regarding the U.S.’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and supports the announcement of the reinstatement of the economic sanctions on Iran, that had been lifted in accordance with the nuclear agreement. Saudi Arabia’s previous support for the nuclear agreement was based on full belief in the need to act in any way possible to limit the spread of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East and in the world.

“But Iran took advantage of the economic benefit [it gained] from the lifting of the sanctions in order to continue its activity to destabilize the region, particularly by developing ballistic missiles and by supporting terror organizations in the region – including Hizbullah [in Lebanon] and the Houthi militias [in Yemen] that use capabilities provided by Iran to harm the citizens of Saudi Arabia and Yemen and to repeatedly block international seaways, thus grossly violating [UN] Security Council resolutions …”

Saudi Arabia then called on the rest of the international community to “take a firm and uniform stand vis-à-vis Iran and its hostile activities, which destabilize the region; vis-à-vis its support for terror organizations, particularly Hizbullah and the Houthi militia; and vis-à-vis its support for the regime of [Syrian President Bashar Al-]Assad, that has committed the most loathsome crimes against its own people, leading to the deaths of over half a million civilians, including by means of chemical weapons.”

On social media, Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Adel Al-Jubeir said, “We support the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and the decision to reinstate the economic sanctions on Iran. We will continue to act together with our partners to deal with the threat of Iran’s hostile policy. Iran took advantage of the lifting of the sanctions [under the agreement] in order to step up its destabilization of the region and its support for terror organizations in our region, including Hizbullah and the Houthi militias.”

From the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation came similar support for President Trump.

It called on “the international community and the countries that are partner to the nuclear agreement to agree with Trump’s position for the removal of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction from the region, in order to preserve international security and stability.”

The daily Al-Ittihad there added, “The U.S.’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and President Trump’s declaration that he will reinstate the harshest sanctions on Tehran is the rectification of a situation that was wrong from the outset, and it brings things back to square one.”

Bahrain’s announcement emphasized its “full support for this decision, that reflects the U.S.’s commitment to stand up against the Iran’s policy and its ongoing attempts to export terrorism in the region without a minimum of commitment [on Iran’s part] to laws and international norms.”

It cited the flaws in the agreement, “the most important of which was its disregard of [Iran’s] ballistic missile [development] project and of the threat it poses to the security and stability of the region with its interference in the domestic affairs of the countries of the region and with its support for terrorist militias [operating] in these countries and subordinate to it.”