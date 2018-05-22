My frightful time at a right-wing candidate forum

(Daily Kos) — I’ve been to TEA Party events and many other Right Wing events. While these events always left me baffled, there was some modicum of reality to those past events. Trump has bred a new kind of politicians and followers. And what I saw was dangerous – an alternate reality. There is one silver lining, however.

The Candidate Forum between two Republican Primary candidates proves an important point; the Right Wing lives in an alternate state of reality. The candidates adopted the biggest Trump flaw: lying. Because they have the trust of the community and a corresponding media and Right Wing think-tank support, they can mislead a large section of society.

I want to be clear. These people are not evil people. A well-designed system convinced some who were predisposed to the programming.