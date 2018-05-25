My new 2nd Amendment

(Truthdig) — A comprehensive account of the facts relating to our long history of firearm killings in the United States demands that a new second amendment to the Constitution be enacted that bans ownership of firearms.

As the original Second Amendment states, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary for the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

James Madison, the father of the Constitution, wrote this amendment more than 200 years ago. He and the Founding Fathers were all proficient in Latin rules of grammar. Madison, who also wrote prose in Latin, used the ablative absolute construction in writing the amendment. Under this rule, the first part—“A well-regulated Militia, being necessary for the security of a free State”—is inseparably connected to the second part–“the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” One part cannot exist without the other. Therefore, one has the right to keep and bear firearms if, and only if, one is a member of a well-regulated militia.