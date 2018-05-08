N. Korea to free 3 American prisoners?

(POLITICO) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the final stages of negotiations to secure the release of three American prisoners held by North Korea, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Pompeo is on his way to North Korea and would be landing there shortly. Asked whether he would be bringing the Americans home, the president responded: “We will all soon be finding out. We will soon be finding out.”

The secretary of state told reporters traveling with him that he has not received any commitments concerning the release of the three Americans but said he hopes North Korea will “do the right thing.”