(CNBC) — The Nasdaq composite rose on Tuesday, led by gains in Apple ahead of the tech giant’s quarterly earnings release.

As of 2:48 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy index traded 0.6 percent higher while Apple climbed 1.6 percent.

The S&P 500 also traded just above breakeven, erasing earlier losses, as Apple’s gains pushed the technology sector 1 percent higher.