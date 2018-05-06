Navy to resurrect fleet to protect U.S. from Russia

(WASHINGTON POST) — The U.S. Navy has reactivated a fleet responsible for overseeing the East Coast and North Atlantic – an escalation of the Pentagon’s focus on a resurgent Russia and its expanding military presence.

2nd Fleet, deactivated in 2011 to preserve funds for new ships, will resume operations in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 1, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson told reporters Friday.

“This is a dynamic response to the dynamic security environment,” Richardson said onboard the carrier George H.W. Bush. “So as we’ve seen this great power competition emerge, the Atlantic Ocean is as dynamic a theater as any and particular the North Atlantic, so as we consider high-end naval warfare, fighting in the Atlantic, that will be the 2nd Fleet’s responsibility.”