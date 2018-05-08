Nearly 250 Jewish clergy oppose Trump's CIA pick

(HAARETZ) — Nearly 250 Jewish clergy have signed a petition opposing President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, citing her role in the George W. Bush-era torture of prisoners.

“Given (Gina) Haspel’s role in the CIA’s now-defunct torture program, a vote to confirm her is incompatible with any kind of meaningful commitment to the prohibition on torture and so-called ‘enhanced interrogation,’” said the petition to be sent to the Senate, which had garnered 245 signatures by Monday evening, two days before Haspel’s confirmation hearings. “Her oversight of a CIA black site is an extreme moral offense that overrides any other qualifications she might have to serve as the head of the CIA.”

The petition was organized by T’ruah, a rabbinical human rights group with 2,000 affiliated cantors and rabbis across the Jewish religious spectrum.