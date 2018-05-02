Nearly half of Americans want to be paid by feds

America’s economy is booming, joblessness is at near record lows and employers often are competing with each other for workers.

Despite this, many Americans hold strong socialist ideals, with nearly half of likely voters in a recent survey saying they agree with the idea of having the government pay people who don’t work.

And give them health insurance.

The survey was conducted by Rasmussen Reports.

It said Sen. Bernie Sanders “is looking ahead to the 2020 presidential election with a proposed federal government program that guarantees all Americans a job with health insurance. Nearly half of voters like the idea.”

The survey interviewed 1,000 likely U.S. voters in recent days and has a sampling error rate of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Guaranteed income is a primary tenant of communism.

Multiple nations have experimented with it in recent years, with tests failing almost without exception. The most recent place to try it, is Finland, where a test of granting 2,000 workers a guaranteed government check monthly was dropped.

MSNBC reported in 2014 during Barack Obama’s presidency that about the same percentage, 47, supported a job guarantee.

The report cited a poll commissioned by the Huffington Post in which respondents expressed a desire for “a law guaranteeing a job to every American adult, with the government providing jobs for people who can’t find employment in the private.”

The Huffington Post poll “suggests a broad base of support for government-subsidized full employment. Such a policy has never been attempted before, but advocates of the job guarantee say that similar government job creation programs have reduced poverty and led to economic growth in countries like Argentina and India,” the report said.

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., also has pushed the idea.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, when Sanders was challenging Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination for president and talking about jobs for all, WND commentator Jane Chastain explained the popularity of the idea.

“It’s really quite simple: We all like free stuff,” she wrote. “Think about it. Why does every product advertised on television these days offer a second product for free? You instinctively know that those advertisers simply double the cost of the product you buy so that they can ‘give’ you that second one you didn’t want or need. However, consumers seem unable to resist this temptation so they buy, paying twice as much as they should have. Of course, this charade didn’t begin with television. It’s as old as time.”

She said that all Sanders needs is a white beard “and we could call him Santa Claus.”

She cited a student she met named Sam.

“‘Socialism looks good on paper,’ he said matter-of-factly. He was completely unaware that, throughout history, socialism or Marxism always resulted in a lower standard of living for all but the ruling class. Sam’s only concern was meeting his immediate needs,” she wrote.

“Democratic-socialism is not an end in itself, but a stop on the road to a totalitarian government,” she wrote, quoting from the Democrat Socialists of America, who said, “We are activists committed to democracy as not simply one of our political values but our means of restructuring society.”