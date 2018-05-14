WASHINGTON – WND is moving to a new commenting system for those who like to offer some input and participate in discussion of articles.

The new system is powered by Spot.IM, and it allows those who have enjoyed using Disqus to continue logging in the same way. Also, all Disqus users and comments from the past have been preserved. (Just look for a grey text link at the bottom right corner of the commenting area of the page).

In addition, at the bottom of every article you can also login with an email address and password or with your Facebook, Twitter or Google account.

If you had a Disqus account using the same email address, you should be able to claim your comments once you’ve created a Spot.IM account.

One feature that goes beyond commenting is the Newsfeed, which gives you a list of stories with recent comments and lively discussion you can get to from any article.

Settings for your account are accessible from the dropdown menu at the top right of the commenting area, and allow you to edit your profile, change your password, set notification preferences (you can get emails when people reply to you, for example), hide discussions and so on.

The dropdown menu at the upper-right corner of your comment will allow you to edit or delete it, and the same dropdown menu on other people’s comments will allow you report them.

Comments that include links will need to be approved, so they may not appear right away. This is intended to help reduce spam, so don’t resubmit the same comment with a link repeatedly.

Sometimes we may opt to disable comments for certain stories. We will usually only do this if a story is on a particularly divisive topic and the discussion has already turned very ugly, or when the thread is hijacked (all the comments are irrelevant to the story itself).

The changeover is scheduled about 1 p.m. Eastern Monday.