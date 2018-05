(ATR) — The Republican tax cuts signed by President Trump repealed the Obamacare individual mandate tax nationwide, but New Jersey residents will be stuck paying it due to the state’s Democrat legislature and governor. Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed the new tax into law that will impose the tax on residents who choose not to purchase “qualifying” health insurance as defined by Obama-era regulations.

New Jersey’s Obamacare tax will disproportionately hit low and middle income New Jersey taxpayers: