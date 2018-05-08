New York AG quits after shocking report

(MEDIAITE) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has resigned following the stunning New Yorker report on four women accusing him of physical violence.

The women — two of whom went public with their identities — all allege physical abuse and violence from Schneiderman, among the many many disturbing claims detailed in the New Yorker piece, including threats he made.

One woman, who Schneiderman dated for nearly two years, claimed the former attorney general slapped her across the face violently, an assault which left her ear injured for months. Three others had similar stories about Schneiderman’s violence and abusive behavior.