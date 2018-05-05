Next war to be run by AI, says congressional report

Few could argue with a straight face that in the last year, the media haven’t been engaged in all-out war against the Trump administration.

But now a new congressional report reveals that in the "Information Age" having supplanted the "Industrial Era," the "gathering, exploiting, and disseminating of information will be the most consequential aspect of combat operations," reports Joseph Farah's G2 Bulletin.

The conclusion comes from the Congressional Research Service in a report called “Artificial Intelligence and National Security.”

Written by U.S. Air Force fellow Daniel Hoadley and Section Research Manager Nathan Lucas, it focuses on how Artificial Intelligence is growing quickly and has significant implications for national security.

“As such, the U.S. Department of Defense is developing AI applications for a range of military functions. AI research is underway in the fields of intelligence collection and analysis, logistics, cyberspace operations, command and control, and a variety of military autonomous vehicles,” the report said.

“AI applications are already playing a role in operations in Iraq and Syria, with algorithms designed to speed up the target identification process.”

Congress will need to act at some point, with its fiscal and regulatory authority, but it appears that ultimately, AI will play a significant role in combat.

“One analysis asserts that AI will induce a ‘seismic shift on the field of battle’ and ‘fundamentally transform the way war is waged,” the report said.

“The 2018 National Defense Strategy counts AI among a group of emerging technologies that will change the character of war, and Frank Hoffman a professor at the National Defense University, takes this a step further, arguing that AI may ‘alter the immutable nature of war.'”

The report said AI’s potential is so significant “it will challenge longstanding, foundation warfighting principles.”

