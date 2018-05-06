NHL tells player to stop licking opponents

(NBC) — For the second time this postseason Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand was caught licking the face of an opposing player. The latest incident happened during the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night when he was involved in an altercation with Ryan Callahan following a low-bridge hit that resulted in Marchand … well … licking him.

This also happened in the first round when he did it to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov, and that happened after he gave Komarov a kiss on the cheek in an earlier game during the regular season.

The NHL has seen enough.