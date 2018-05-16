Nikki Haley blocks newest U.N. attack on Israel

(Washington Examiner) U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday blocked a call for an international investigation into Israel’s tactics in clashes with Gaza protesters, and blamed Iran and terrorist proxies for causing the violence.

“In recent days, Hamas terrorists, backed by Iran, have incited attacks against Israeli security forces and infrastructure,” Haley told the U.N. Security Council during a Tuesday session. “There is far too little discussion in the Security Council on Iran’s destabilizing presence in Syria, its promotion of violence in Yemen, its support for terrorism in Gaza, and its dangerous and illegal weapons buildup in Lebanon.”

Trump and Israeli officials drew widespread condemnation on Monday, as thousands of Palestinians protested the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the ensuing clashes.