Nikki Haley lashes out at U.N. 'hypocrisy'

The Twitter-monitoring website Twitchy has concluded that President Trump hit a home run when he appointed Nikki Haley U.N. ambassador, noting she once again lashed out at the “hypocrisy” of the international organization.

“Yesterday, Hamas launched 70 rockets into Israel. Who among us would accept 70 rockets launched into your country? We all know the answer to that. No one would,” she tweeted.

She wasn’t done, asserting “it is outrageous” for the U.N.’s Security Council to fail to condemn the attacks on Israel by the Hamas terrorist organization.

She pointed out the U.N. was sending a team to investigate what Israel was doing in its own defense.

“To allow #Hamas to continue to get away with its terrorist acts, and to somehow expect #Israel to sit on its hands when it is attacked, is the height of hypocrisy,” she said.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported a cease-fire was in effect Wednesday morning.

“The rocket and mortar fire from Gaza that trickled overnight has stopped and, accordingly, so have Israeli aerial attacks on Gaza,” the report said.

There had been at least three rounds of attacks in the 24 hours before that. No Palestinian casualties were reported, Israeli paper said.

The Hamas rocket attacks followed physical assaults on Israel’s border, in which Israeli defenders killed 62, mostly terrorists, as they tried to cross the border.

The Jerusalem Post reported Israel is accusing Iran of being behind the recent rocket attacks.

“Less than a month after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps fired 32 rockets toward Israel’s northern Golan Heights, the Iranian-funded Islamic Jihad along with Hamas fired some 180 Iranian-made 120-mm. mortar shells and 107-mm. rockets toward communities in southern Israel,” the report said.

Haaretz said it was the largest rocket attack since the end of Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

“In response, Israel carried out the most extensive retaliation since 2014, striking 65 Hamas targets across the entire Gaza Strip, including a dual-purpose tunnel dug one kilometer into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and then 900 meters into Israeli territory,” the report said.