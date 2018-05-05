Nixon Center kicks off release of 'On To Chicago'

WASHINGTON – For those old enough to remember 1968, the presidential election campaign was unlike any before or since.

On March 31, President Lyndon Baines Johnson dramatically and unexpectedly announced he would not seek re-election. Martin Luther King was assassinated April 4. Two months later, Robert F. Kennedy, on June 6, just after winning the California primary, was shot to death after uttering the worlds, “Now, it’s on to Chicago.”

Former Rep. James Rogan, best known for his role as House impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Bill Clinton, captures all the intensity of that campaign 50 years ago in “On to Chicago: Rediscovering Robert F. Kennedy and the Lost Campaign of 1968.”

He’ll kick off the release of the meticulously historical fiction account of “what might have been” with an appearance and book signing at the Nixon Foundation on the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination.

The shocking event left a gaping hole in history, and for five decades left this unanswered question: What if?

“Unlike modern presidential campaigns, where a dozen or more unknowns vie for debate stage sound bites, that year nine titans battled for the presidency,” the Nixon Foundation says in explanation of the event. “Fifty years later, most people are unaware that in a single race former Vice President Richard Nixon, California Governor Ronald Reagan, President Lyndon Johnson, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, Senator Eugene McCarthy, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, former Alabama Governor George Wallace, and Michigan Governor George Romney all squared off for the White House.”

“On to Chicago answers for history – based on facts, not on idealized or romantic notions – what likely would have happened if RFK had lived to go on to Chicago, the city that hosted the tumultuous 1968 Democratic National Convention,” the sponsors say.

Rogan, a masterful writer, gifted researcher and author of three previous books – “Catching Our Flag,” his signature work on the Clinton impeachment, “Rough Edges,” his highly acclaimed autobiography and the light-hearted “And Then I Met…” — has produced a heavily sourced work that will appeal to fiction lovers as well as pure history buffs.

With nearly 1,000 endnotes available online that confirm how much of this story mirrors reality, there are surprises even for those who lived through the tumultuous year and remember it like it was yesterday.

James Rogan today is a California Superior Court judge, former member of the California Legislature, former Assembly majority leader of the California Assembly, former member of Congress and served as director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.