Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

One of the players on our junior-high football team never saw action in a game. But my brother, the assistant coach, liked the kid and always gave him pep talks.

“Remember, Ben,” he told him, “everyone on this team has an important role. There is no I in team.”

“True,” said the boy. “But there is a Ben in bench.