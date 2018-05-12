North Korea to destroy its nuclear test site

(London Mirror) North Korea has announced on state media it will dismantle its nuclear test site just weeks ahead of a summit with President Donald Trump.

The rogue nation will start to take the facility apart on May 23, with international media watching.

The country’s central news agency said the dismantlement of the nuclear test ground would involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

Journalists from other countries, including the United States and South Korea, will be invited to cover the event.