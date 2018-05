(USA TODAY) — Don’t write off department stores just yet.

Traditional retailing may still be under pressure from online retailers like Amazon, but the results released Wednesday by Macy’s show there’s still plenty of hope as the sector evolves and transforms itself.

Macy’s experienced a sales surge at the start of the year as customers flocked to buy products ranging from perfume to hand bags, boosting the retailer’s profits and defying the low expectations of some industry observers.