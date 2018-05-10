Now '3rd-hand smoke' is the new health risk

(London Independent) Scientists have called for more research into the risk posed by “thirdhand smoke” after finding chemicals from cigarette fumes can account for nearly a third of the air particles in non-smoking environments.

US researchers found that potentially harmful chemicals from tobacco smoke get trapped in clothes, furniture and carpets but can become airborne again and be circulated through office blocks, schools or other nominally smoke-free buildings.

Unlike direct smoking, or passive “secondhand” smoke – from being in a room or vehicle while someone is smoking – the health risks of thirdhand smoke on surfaces and in the air are less well established.