Now Alfie Evans' legal team may face investigation

The Christian legal group that assisted the family of baby Alfie Evans – the 23-month old toddler in England with a degenerative brain disease who died Saturday while waiting to be transported to the Vatican hospital in Italy – may now face an investigation into the role it played in helping Evans’ parents try to save their son.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority, or SRA, a legal watchdog, may open an investigation into the Christian Legal Center’s role in the case, London’s Guardian reported. The SRA, which serves as the regulatory body for legal practitioners in England, is currently reviewing the Evans case after three court of appeal judges expressed concern that supporters of the baby’s family may have “infiltrated or compromised” legal representation of his parents, Tom Evans and Kate James.

As WND reported, Evans’ parents fought long and hard for many months to prevent the toddler’s life support from being turned off, and even Pope Francis and Italian authorities weighed in with their pleas. Multiple courts ruled that Evans and his family could not leave the country to seek treatment in Italy.

The ongoing saga captured worldwide attention, especially in light of Pope Francis’ repeated attempts to convince the courts to release Evans from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and allow him to be transported to the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital for treatment. The hospital refused to grant the transfer. While medical professionals had been unable to identify Evans’ exact brain condition, they said he was in a “semi-vegetative state.”

Last week, Tom Evans posted on Facebook that, if his son dies, “I will instruct lawyers to start private prosecution of every single person who helps to make that happen.”

Before the toddler’s death, Evans said: “You say that to withdraw life support from a sick child is a humane medical act – I say it is murder. You say that using force to prevent me from trying to save his life is no more than upholding the law – I say it is murder. You say you are acting in the best interests of the child. Perhaps King Herod used that phrase, too.

“I will not allow you to kill my son just because a bunch of smug lawyers in London has concluded this would be good for him. If you make my son die tomorrow, you will face justice from a jury of your 12 countrymen in this world, and a terrible judgment of God in the world to come,” the toddler’s father added.

Pope Francis had urged authorities to respect the family’s wishes, saying only God may determine who lives and who dies.

The Italian defense ministry had even arranged for an air ambulance to transport Evans to the Vatican hospital if a judge had allowed the family to take their child. The flight was prepared to depart within minutes of a ruling allowing Evans to leave. The Italian foreign ministry announced Monday that it had granted little Evans citizenship, which would facilitate the child’s transport and arrival process.

But the Evans family was never given permission to transport their son to Italy, and the toddler died on April 28.

The Guardian reported that high court judge Justice Hayden specifically said he is concerned about the role of Russian-born law student Pavel Stroilov, who appeared to have represented the Evans family for the Christian Legal Center. Stroilov isn’t a practicing lawyer.

Hayden accused Stroilov of being a “fanatical and deluded young man” with legal opinions that were “inconsistent with the real interests of the parents’ case.” In a ruling, Hayden said Stroilov encouraged Tom Evans to pursue a private prosecution for murder against physicians at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Hayden said the hospital provided “world-class” care for Evans and that a court witness statement prepared for the family was “littered with vituperation and bile,” doing the family “far more harm than it does them good.”

The SRA is still deciding whether to launch a formal investigation into the situation, according to the Guardian.

“We can confirm we will review the information provided and consider if any next steps are appropriate,” an SRA spokesman told the paper. “Only those authorized by a legal services regulatory such as the SRA are allowed to carry out reserved legal activities, as defined within section 12 of the Legal Services Act 2007, within the English and Welsh legal system.”

While the Christian Legal Center hasn’t yet responded to the SRA review, the group released a statement Friday that blasted “unfair and detrimental” assessments by judges and others.

In a period of three weeks, the legal center said, barrister Paul Diamond “took the case from the high court to the court of appeal to the supreme court and to the European court – and then back again to the high court and to the court of appeal.”

The Christian Legal Center said, “We can think of no other organization that would have achieved this in such a short period.”

The Guardian reported:

Stroilov was described in court as the legal adviser who had encouraged Alfie’s father to pursue a private prosecution for murder against doctors at Alder Hey children’s hospital, where Alfie was treated for a degenerative neurological condition for 16 months. Hayden also criticized Stroilov after the student gave Evans a letter purporting to be legal advice stating that it would be lawful for him to remove Alfie from Alder Hey – a letter that the hospital’s legal team blamed for causing a highly-charged standoff between Evans, the police and doctors and ignited protests outside. Three court of appeal judges said Stroilov’s letter was “misleading to the extent of giving the father false advice.” The Guardian has since learned that Alder Hey’s legal team is considering bringing contempt of court proceedings against Stroilov after apparently being met with silence when asked for his legal qualifications.

In its Friday statement, the Christian Legal Center said it rejects “the prejudicial and inflammatory comments made by Mr. Justice Hayden” and “the portrayal by the court of appeal of our role in this case and the assistance that we have offered to Mr. Evans.”