Now 'Deep State' insiders to spill details?

The “Deep State,” the entrenched Washington bureaucrats who have worked to undermine every move by President Trump, may find details about their schemes on front pages soon.

That’s because FBI agents who have the information want Congress to subpoena them.

Three sources in direct contact with active field agents who spoke to the Daily Caller said many agents would like to receive subpoenas from Congress “so they can reveal problems caused by former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.”

During the 2016 election campaign, Comey decided not to refer criminal charges in the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information, even though his team initially determined she had been “grossly negligent,” which is a felony.

Comey later leaked notes of his conversations with President Trump to the media to trigger appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, of which no evidence so far has been revealed.

So it’s likely the FBI agents have a lot to say.

Former federal prosecutor Joe DiGenova told the Daily Caller Tuesday that there are agents “just waiting for a chance to come forward and testify.”

“There are agents all over this country who love the bureau and are sickened by Comey’s behavior and McCabe and [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch and the thugs like [John] Brennan–who despise the fact that the bureau was used as a tool of political intelligence by the Obama administration thugs,” he said.

The DOJ’s inspector general soon will release a report on how the FBI dealt with the Clinton investigation.

DiGenova is a former U.S. attorney who has maintained contact with FBI agents as well as a counter-intelligence consultant who has met with active agents.

The Daily Caller said it independently confirmed the veracity of DiGenova’s position and access, and “reviewed detailed transcripts of his Q&A with the special agent, who requested the arrangement due to internal dragnets and fear of vicious retribution.”

The agents said they would rather be subpoenaed than become an official government whistleblower, because they fear political and professional backlash.

Under subpoena, Congress pays for legal counsel and the agent is protected from organizational retaliation, the report said.

DiGenova told the Daily Caller: “It’s an intelligent approach to the situation given the vindictive nature of the bureau under Comey and McCabe. I have no idea how to read Chris Wray, who is not a leader and who has disappeared from the public eye during this entire crisis. You know, he may be cleaning house but if he’s doing so, he’s doing it very quietly.”

He described the FBI as “in a freefall.”

“James Comey has destroyed the institution he claims to love,” he said. “And it is beyond a doubt that it is going to take a decade to restore public confidence because of Comey and Clapper and Brennan and Obama and Lynch.”

In a statement, a field agent in the Washington Field office said that every agent in his office with whom he has spoken “wants to see McCabe prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“They feel the same way about Comey,” he said.

“The administrations are so politicized that any time a special agent comes forward as a whistleblower, they can expect to be thrown under the bus by leadership. Go against the Muslim Brotherhood, you’re crushed. Go against the Clintons, you’re crushed. The FBI has long been politicized to the detriment of national security and law enforcement,” the agent said.

DiGenova said the House and Senate Judiciary Committees could issue the necessary subpoenas.

“I can assure you I’ve been approached by agents who want to be subpoenaed for the same reason the guys in the field,” he said.