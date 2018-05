(Washington Examiner) When Hillary Clinton said “they were never going to let me be president,” who was the “we”? The list is long, and Wednesday, the former Democratic nominee added another item: Socialists.

That is, the former secretary of state believes that it was her own love for capitalism that kept many hard-left Democrats from voting for her.

The moment occurred Wednesday at the Shared Values Leadership Summit, when the moderator, Allan Murray, noted Clinton is vocal about being a capitalist.