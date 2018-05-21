Obamas become TV, movie producers for Netflix

(NBC) — Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have new job titles: movie and TV show producer.

Netflix announced Monday that the Obamas have signed on to produce content for the platform, and are creating a new production company as well. They’ll make series as well as movies.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Barack Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”