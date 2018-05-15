Obama's White House voyeur got promoted 6 times

An aide in the Obama White House stunningly got promotion after promotion after promotion – some half a dozen in all – while he was misusing government equipment to “engage in criminal conduct while on government work time,” according to a new report.

Washington Watchdog Judicial Watch explained the egregious case circumstances in its Corruption Chronicles publication.

The organization reported eventually William Mendoza was convicted of taping and photographing up women’s skirts “on government time.”

This is while he was getting “numerous rapid promotions” in a very short period, the group said.

“It marks yet another case of a handsomely paid senior government employee behaving badly,” Judicial Watch said.

His downfall began when he was arrested for “up-skirt pictures and videos of random women on the escalators of the Washington D.C. metro.”

Mendoza started out as a “special assistant,” in 2011, to the Department of Education.

Eight months later, he was “Deputy Director of the White House Initiative on Tribal Colleges and Universities.”

Explained a report, “Weeks after that swift promotion Mendoza was bumped up from Deputy Director of the White House Initiative on Tribal Colleges and Universities to the more prestigious Executive Director of the White House Initiative on American Indian and Native Alaskan Education, increasing his salary from $84,697 to $99,628 plus $24,130 locality pay even though he remained in the same location, Washington, D.C. A year later Mendoza received another promotion, hiking his taxpayer-funded salary from $99,628 to $102,949 plus $24,934 locality pay. The following year Mendoza was promoted again, and his annual salary increased to $106,270 plus $25,739 locality pay. The records show that twelve months later Mendoza got another promotion that boosted his salary to $110,686 per year in addition to $26,808 locality pay.

“By the time Mendoza was forced to resign over his arrest for voyeuristic acts he had risen to Director of White House Initiative on American Indian and Native Alaskan Education, earning $140,892 per year and $27,980 locality pay adjustment for living in the D.C. area,” Judicial Watch reported.

The corruption report said all the while, Mendosa allegedly was violating Washington law, federal statutes, and Education Department policies.

The IOG report said Mendoza, “while utilizing government SmarTrip … was taking, or attempting to take, photographs/video under the skirts of women with a type of smart phone while utilizing the Metro Transit System.”

The IG found he “engaged in criminal conduct while on government work time and/or while utilizing government transit benefits.

He eventually was given 90 days in prison.