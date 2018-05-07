Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A general noticed one of his soldiers behaving oddly.

The soldier would pick up any piece of paper he found, frown and say: “That’s not it,” and put it down again.

This went on for some time, until the general arranged to have the soldier psychologically tested.

The psychologist concluded the soldier was deranged and wrote out his discharge from the army.

The soldier picked it up, smiled and said: “Yes! That’s it!”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.