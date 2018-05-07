Oil prices indicating 'worst-case scenario on Iran deal'

(CNBC) — As the world awaits U.S. President Donald Trump’s verdict on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, climbing oil prices show that investors are expecting the worst.

Energy markets are indicating that the U.S. is likely to pull out of the accord and reimpose sanctions on Tehran, according to Dubai’s largest bank, Emirates NBD.

The deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, lifted international sanctions against Iran in exchange for it curbing its nuclear program. Trump has referred to the agreement as the “worst deal ever,” and he must decide by May 12 whether to reimpose sanctions or to grant the country a waiver.